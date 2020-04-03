BEYOND THE BLACK Release Lyric Video For New Single "Golden Pariahs"

Today, symphonic metal outfit Beyond The Black presents their new single, “Golden Pariahs”, from their upcoming album, Hørizøns, to be released via Napalm Records on June 19.

An echoing symbiosis of brutal drums and major electronic influences inflames the quintessence of “Golden Pariahs”: Their new epos explodes in an intoxicating fusion of Jennifer Haben’s striking, exceptional vocals, highly-clocked drums and another facet of the quintet’s multifarious spectra.

Beyond The Black rises with sonorous, energetic severity and bittersweet elements. The vigorous soundscape is coupled with the song’s strong message and sets the characteristic sign to fight, even in dark times. Beyond The Black prove their versatile musical identity once again and that the modern blend of melodic rock and metal is flowing through their veins.

“Golden Pariahs” is a high voltage stunner and a melodic hymn for all the erroneously underdogs to defeat their inner demons. Pull us under, hear the thunder! Watch the new lyric video:

Jennifer Haben on the new album: “With 2019 having been the biggest year in our career as a band so far, we were thrilled and anxious to get back to the studio and start writing again - not just to make up to the fast and amazing development that has happened in the band since our last album, but to pin this development down also musically for everyone to hear and see. Hørizøns is unmistakably a Beyond The Black album, but with so many new facets and personality adding up to the classic Beyond The Black ID that make it a true band-album. For us this has definitely been a walk on the tightrope and we feel to have it accomplished to its fullest. Without beating around the bush, we can say that we're extremely proud and confident that Hørizøns is the best Beyond The Black album to date.“

The female fronted quintet unbolts their unequalled, differentiated spectra of symphonic and melodic rock spiced with sonorous melodious metal soundscapes in 13 manifold songs. The album kicks off with its heavy, yet atmospheric title track, spanning the range of intumescent soundscapes and Jennifer Haben’s crystal clear, striking vocals.

Beautiful yet strong harmonies, emotional storytelling and powerful vocal lines weave throughout “Wounded Healer” (feat. Elize Rhyde of Amaranthe) and will light your way in gloomy times. Dark subliminal grooves coalesce with harmonizing guitar lines and form the prevailing nexus of “Human” and it’s unmistakably catchy chorus. Another facet rises with “You Are Not Alone”, which is dominated by electronic influences as well as symphonic sounding violins.

Hørizøns’ atmospherically dark harshness creates the stylistic bow over the distinctive melodic rock meets pop sound in symbiosis with fragile yet strong fragments. The charismatic outfit persuades with a rousing, emotional clout and their strong, confident message off self-assertion.

Pre-order Hørizøns here.

Tracklisting:

"Horizons"

"Misery"

"Wounded Healer" (feat. Elize Ryd)

"Some Kind Of Monster"

"Human"

"Golden Pariahs"

"Marching On"

"You're Not Alone"

"Out Of The Ashes"

"Paralyzed"

"Coming Home"

"I Won't Surrender (Feat. Tina Guo)"

"Welcome To My Wasteland"

"Misery" video:

This fall, Beyond The Black joins forces with modern melodic metal standouts Amaranthe to kick off their joint co-headline tour, to spread the news of a new metal generation across the continent.

Tour dates:

November

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

20 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

21 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II

23 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

25 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

December

1- Milan, Italy - Live Club

2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

5 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café

8 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

16 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

Beyond The Black are:

Jennifer Haben (Vocals)

Stefan Herkenhoff (Bass)

Chris Hermsdörfer (Guit./Backings)

Tobi Lodes (Guit./Backings)

Kai Tschierschky (Drums)

(Band photo - Chris Heinrich)