BEYOND THE BLACK Release Official Live Video For "Hallelujah"
August 29, 2018, an hour ago
Beyond The Black will release their new album Heart Of The Hurricane this Friday, August 31st, via Napalm Records (GSA via Airforce1). The band has released this live video for "Hallelujah", featured on the bonus DVD, available in the limited deluxe box edition:
Heart Of The Hurricane will be available in the following formats:
- 1 CD Jewelcase
- 1 CD Digipack
- Digital Album
- 2LP Gatefold BLACK
- 2LP Gatefold GOLD
- Limited Deluxe Box
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Hysteria"
"Heart Of The Hurricane"
"Through The Mirror"
"Million Lightyears"
"Song For The Godless"
"Escape From The Earth"
"Beneath A Blackened Sky"
"Fairytale Of Doom"
"My God Is Dead"
"Dear Death"
"Scream For Me"
"Freedom"
"Breeze"
"Echo From The Past" (Bonus)
"Parade" (Bonus)
"Million Lightyears" video:
"My God Is Dead":
"Heart Of The Hurricane" lyric video:
Tour dates:
August
30 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen
September
20 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Metal Dayz
22 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
23 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
October
14 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday
(Photo - Heilemania)