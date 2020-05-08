BEYOND THE BLACK Share Lyric Video For New Single “Wounded Healer” Feat. AMARANTHE's Elize Ryd

The raw energy of two metal queens merges with the sophistication of a vigorous new arrangement. Melodic metal quintet Beyond The Black, fronted by singer Jennifer Haben, present their sonorous third single, “Wounded Healer", featuring Elize Ryd (Amaranthe), off their upcoming album, Hørizøns, to be released via Napalm Records on June 19.

“Wounded Healer” is a first class bittersweet yet heavy track, but also serves as a sample of what’s to come from the co-headline tour featuring Beyond The Black and Swedish/Danish metal institution Amaranthe set to take place at the end of this year. Along with a futuristic looking lyric video, the new offering leads the way through the tangled maze of hope and desperation. The timbre of Jennifer Haben’s remarkable voice and the energetic vocals of Amaranthe's frontwoman Elize Ryd, complete the song while presenting a new facet of Beyond The Black’s modern blend of melodic rock and metal. Beautiful yet strong harmonies, emotional storytelling and energetic vocal lines weave throughout this heavy, melodic rough diamond.

Watch the new lyric video for "Wounded Healer":

The female fronted quintet unbolts their unequalled, differentiated spectra of symphonic and melodic rock spiced with sonorous melodious metal soundscapes in 13 manifold songs. The album kicks off with its heavy, yet atmospheric title track, spanning the range of intumescent soundscapes and Jennifer Haben’s crystal clear, striking vocals.

Beautiful yet strong harmonies, emotional storytelling and powerful vocal lines weave throughout “Wounded Healer” (feat. Elize Rhyde of Amaranthe) and will light your way in gloomy times. Dark subliminal grooves coalesce with harmonizing guitar lines and form the prevailing nexus of “Human” and it’s unmistakably catchy chorus. Another facet rises with “You Are Not Alone”, which is dominated by electronic influences as well as symphonic sounding violins.

Hørizøns’ atmospherically dark harshness creates the stylistic bow over the distinctive melodic rock meets pop sound in symbiosis with fragile yet strong fragments. The charismatic outfit persuades with a rousing, emotional clout and their strong, confident message off self-assertion.

Pre-order Hørizøns here.

Tracklisting:

"Horizons"

"Misery"

"Wounded Healer" (feat. Elize Ryd)

"Some Kind Of Monster"

"Human"

"Golden Pariahs"

"Marching On"

"You're Not Alone"

"Out Of The Ashes"

"Paralyzed"

"Coming Home"

"I Won't Surrender (Feat. Tina Guo)"

"Welcome To My Wasteland"

“Golden Pariahs” lyric video:

"Misery" video:

This fall, Beyond The Black joins forces with modern melodic metal standouts Amaranthe to kick off their joint co-headline tour, to spread the news of a new metal generation across the continent.

Tour dates:

November

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

20 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

21 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II

23 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

25 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

December

1- Milan, Italy - Live Club

2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

5 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café

8 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

16 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

Beyond The Black are:

Jennifer Haben (Vocals)

Stefan Herkenhoff (Bass)

Chris Hermsdörfer (Guit./Backings)

Tobi Lodes (Guit./Backings)

Kai Tschierschky (Drums)

(Band photo - Chris Heinrich)