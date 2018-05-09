BEYOND THE BLACK Sign With Napalm Records

Since their foundation in 2014, Beyond The Black have become an integral part of the German symphonic metal landscape in addition to their unrivalled talent and absolute enthusiasm. Now, with Napalm Records the band have found a strong partner and have signed worldwide with the label (excl. GSA).

Jennifer Haben on the signing with Napalm Records: "We are really looking forward to the collaboration! With Napalm and Airforce1 we got exactly the right team to bring the new album to international heights and to tear down as much as possible!"

The success of Beyond The Black speaks for itself. The debut Songs Of Love And Death (2015, Airforce1) immediately hit #12 on the German album charts. Only one year later with the release of Lost In Forever (2016), the band stormed the charts again and a Top 5 ranking catapulted them even further forwards.

Beyond The Black has played countless shows in Germany and the near foreign countries, with the British heavy metal legends Saxon, one of Germany's most successful metal bands Powerwolf and the Dutch symphonic metal masters Epica. Additionally, the band were tapped to open for the Scorpions on their 50th anniversary tour. The band has also made festival appearances including the Wacken Open Air Festival, Summer Breeze and the Wave-Gothik-Meeting.

This year the studio work continues at full throttle. More info and details on the upcoming album will be unveiled soon.

Live dates:

June

16 - Cologne, Germany - Metaltörn

July

7 - Novokuznetsk, Russia - Heroes Of World Rock

August

30 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen

September

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Hamburg Metal Dayz

October

14 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

Beyond The Black is:

Jennifer Haben (Vocals)

Stefan Herkenhoff (Bass)

Chris Hermsdörfer (Guit./Backings)

Tobias Lodes (Guit./Backings)

Jonas Roßner (Keyboards/Backings)

Kai Tschierschky (Drums)