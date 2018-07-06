BEYOND THE BLACK Streaming New Single "My God Is Dead"

Beyond The Black recently released their first single and title track of their upcoming album Heart Of The Hurricane. Today the band unleashes the second single from the album entitled "My God Is Dead“.

The band comments on "My God Is Dead“: "'My God Is Dead' is powerballad and massive battering ram at the same time. The song has an incredible energy which combines the best out of both BtB-worlds and shows the wide range of Heart Of The Hurricane!”

Get the single here, and listen via the Bandcamp widget below.

Heart Of The Hurricane will be released on August 31st via Napalm Records (GSA via Airforce1). A lyric video for the title track can be found below.

Available formats:

- 1 CD Digipack

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 LP Gatefold Gold

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Hysteria"

"Heart Of The Hurricane"

"Through The Mirror"

"Million Lightyears"

"Song For The Godless"

"Escape From The Earth"

"Beneath A Blackened Sky"

"Fairytale Of Doom"

"My God Is Dead"

"Dear Death"

"Scream For Me"

"Freedom"

"Breeze"

"Echo From The Past" (Bonus)

"Parade" (Bonus)

"My God Is Dead":

Heart Of The Hurricane by Beyond The Black

"Heart Of The Hurricane" lyric video:

Tour dates:

July

7 - Novokuznetsk, Russia - Heroes Of World Rock

August

30 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen

September

20 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Metal Dayz

22 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

23 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

October

14 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

(Photo - Heilemania)