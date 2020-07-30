BEYOND THE BLACK To Perform Exclusive Live Show Via Wacken World Wide

For the first time in 30 years, the legendary metal festival, Wacken Open Air, won't take place on the famous festival grounds. Instead, the biggest heavy metal festival in the world comes to your home as Wacken World Wide 2020. German Symphonic and melodic metal firestarters, Beyond The Black, will share a trailblazing digital stage with bands like Kreator, Heaven Shall Burn and many others to stream their show straight to fans' homes all over the world.

A spectacular light show and exciting stage effects create the authentic Wacken Festival feeling with a unique mixed reality metal experience: The quintet is performing live at a studio in Hamburg and being digitally transported to the virtual Wacken stage to be experienced by millions of fans worldwide. To grant more insights behind the scenes, Beyond The Black will take over the official Napalm Records Instagram account on Friday, starting at 4 PM, CEST!

Jennifer Haben states: “WWW is going to be totally different from anything we have done before! Ever! We‘ve been working on loads of features and crazy special FX – digital and analog ones - in the past weeks and don’t have a clue what’s going to happen. So this is an absolute World Premiere and we are beyond excited to share this first-timer with our fans.”

Tracklisting:

"Horizons"

"Misery"

"Wounded Healer" (feat. Elize Ryd)

"Some Kind Of Monster"

"Human"

"Golden Pariahs"

"Marching On"

"You're Not Alone"

"Out Of The Ashes"

"Paralyzed"

"Coming Home"

"I Won't Surrender (Feat. Tina Guo)"

"Welcome To My Wasteland"

Beyond The Black are:

Jennifer Haben (Vocals)

Stefan Herkenhoff (Bass)

Chris Hermsdörfer (Guit./Backings)

Tobi Lodes (Guit./Backings)

Kai Tschierschky (Drums)

