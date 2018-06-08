BEYOND THE BLACK To Release Heart Of The Hurricane Album In August; Lyric Video For Title Track Streaming

Beyond The Black are ready to catapult, with full force, into the Heart Of The Hurricane. Their new album and title track prove to be promising masterpieces, courtesy of charismatic singer Jennifer Haben. Heart Of The Hurricane will be released on August 31st via Napalm Records (GSA via Airforce1). A lyric video for the title track can be found below.

The band on Heart Of The Hurricane: "Can you feel the thunder? After a turbulent phase in the short history of BtB we can say that we came out stronger than ever! Witness to that is our first single 'Heart Of The Hurricane', which takes you through a sonic thunderstorm to be reckoned with! We absolutely cannot wait to unleash this storm upon old and new fans alike, as we are sure that this new chapter will take us on a beautiful journey through dark and light!"

Available formats:

- 1 CD Digipack

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 LP Gatefold Gold

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Hysteria"

"Heart Of The Hurricane"

"Through The Mirror"

"Million Lightyears"

"Song For The Godless"

"Escape From The Earth"

"Beneath A Blackened Sky"

"Fairytale Of Doom"

"My God Is Dead"

"Dear Death"

"Scream For Me"

"Freedom"

"Breeze"

"Echo From The Past" (Bonus)

"Parade" (Bonus)

"Heart Of The Hurricane" lyric video:

Tour dates:

June

16 - Cologne, Germany - Metaltörn

22 - Kiel, Germany - Kieler Woche

July

7 - Novokuznetsk, Russia - Heroes Of World Rock

August

30 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen

September

20 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Metal Dayz

22 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

23 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

October

14 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

(Photo - Heilemania)