BEYOND THE BLACK To Release Heart Of The Hurricane Album In August; Lyric Video For Title Track Streaming
June 8, 2018, an hour ago
Beyond The Black are ready to catapult, with full force, into the Heart Of The Hurricane. Their new album and title track prove to be promising masterpieces, courtesy of charismatic singer Jennifer Haben. Heart Of The Hurricane will be released on August 31st via Napalm Records (GSA via Airforce1). A lyric video for the title track can be found below.
The band on Heart Of The Hurricane: "Can you feel the thunder? After a turbulent phase in the short history of BtB we can say that we came out stronger than ever! Witness to that is our first single 'Heart Of The Hurricane', which takes you through a sonic thunderstorm to be reckoned with! We absolutely cannot wait to unleash this storm upon old and new fans alike, as we are sure that this new chapter will take us on a beautiful journey through dark and light!"
Available formats:
- 1 CD Digipack
- 2 LP Gatefold Black
- 2 LP Gatefold Gold
- Digital Album
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Hysteria"
"Heart Of The Hurricane"
"Through The Mirror"
"Million Lightyears"
"Song For The Godless"
"Escape From The Earth"
"Beneath A Blackened Sky"
"Fairytale Of Doom"
"My God Is Dead"
"Dear Death"
"Scream For Me"
"Freedom"
"Breeze"
"Echo From The Past" (Bonus)
"Parade" (Bonus)
"Heart Of The Hurricane" lyric video:
Tour dates:
June
16 - Cologne, Germany - Metaltörn
22 - Kiel, Germany - Kieler Woche
July
7 - Novokuznetsk, Russia - Heroes Of World Rock
August
30 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen
September
20 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Metal Dayz
22 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
23 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
October
14 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday
(Photo - Heilemania)