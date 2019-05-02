BEYOND THE BLACK To Release Heart Of The Hurricane / Black Edition; Includes New Songs And Bonus Album

Energetic, straight forward, uncompromising symphonic metal - with bonus tracks!

After the great success of 2018’s Heart Of The Hurricane, Beyond The Black deliver a special gift for their fans worldwide, by re-releasing Heart Of The Hurricane as Black Edition with three bonus tracks and a "Best Of" CD compromising the best songs from their previous two albums.

The three bonus tracks are no leftovers from some old recording session - they are consequent beacons leading into the future and all that is to come for Beyond The Black.

Heart Of The Hurricane / Black Edition is out via Napalm Records on June 7 (Europe (excl. GSA), and June 28 (North America). The album is available as 2CD digipack and digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Hysteria"

"Heart of the Hurricane"

"Through the Mirror"

"Million Lightyears"

"Song for the Godless"

"Escape from the Earth"

"Beneath a Blackened Sky"

"Fairytale of Doom"

"My God is Dead"

"Dear Death"

"Scream for Me"

"Freedom"

"Breeze"

"Echo from the Past"

"Parade"

"Spiderweb of Eyes" (Bonus Track)

"We Will Find A Way" (Bonus Track)

"Still Breathing" (Bonus Track)

CD2:

"In The Shadows"

"Lost In Forever"

"When Angels Fall"

"Beautiful Lies"

"Songs Of Love And Death"

"Hallelujah"

"Love’s A Burden"

"Unbroken"

"Written In Blood"

"Nights Will Fade"

"Love Me Forever"

"Forget My Name" / Re-Record

"Shine And Shade"

The first single and official video, “Through the Mirror” will be released Friday.

Together with Heart Of The Hurricane / Black Edition, Beyond The Black’s first two albums - Lost In Forever and Songs Of Love And Death - will be physically released for the first time outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland on June 7 (Europe) and June 28 (North America).

Pre-order here.