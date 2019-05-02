BEYOND THE BLACK To Release Heart Of The Hurricane / Black Edition; Includes New Songs And Bonus Album
May 2, 2019, an hour ago
Energetic, straight forward, uncompromising symphonic metal - with bonus tracks!
After the great success of 2018’s Heart Of The Hurricane, Beyond The Black deliver a special gift for their fans worldwide, by re-releasing Heart Of The Hurricane as Black Edition with three bonus tracks and a "Best Of" CD compromising the best songs from their previous two albums.
The three bonus tracks are no leftovers from some old recording session - they are consequent beacons leading into the future and all that is to come for Beyond The Black.
Heart Of The Hurricane / Black Edition is out via Napalm Records on June 7 (Europe (excl. GSA), and June 28 (North America). The album is available as 2CD digipack and digital album. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
CD1:
"Hysteria"
"Heart of the Hurricane"
"Through the Mirror"
"Million Lightyears"
"Song for the Godless"
"Escape from the Earth"
"Beneath a Blackened Sky"
"Fairytale of Doom"
"My God is Dead"
"Dear Death"
"Scream for Me"
"Freedom"
"Breeze"
"Echo from the Past"
"Parade"
"Spiderweb of Eyes" (Bonus Track)
"We Will Find A Way" (Bonus Track)
"Still Breathing" (Bonus Track)
CD2:
"In The Shadows"
"Lost In Forever"
"When Angels Fall"
"Beautiful Lies"
"Songs Of Love And Death"
"Hallelujah"
"Love’s A Burden"
"Unbroken"
"Written In Blood"
"Nights Will Fade"
"Love Me Forever"
"Forget My Name" / Re-Record
"Shine And Shade"
The first single and official video, “Through the Mirror” will be released Friday.
Together with Heart Of The Hurricane / Black Edition, Beyond The Black’s first two albums - Lost In Forever and Songs Of Love And Death - will be physically released for the first time outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland on June 7 (Europe) and June 28 (North America).
Pre-order here.