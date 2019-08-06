Beyond The Lights Movie Casts METAL CHURCH’s STEVE UNGER

Singer/Actor Ronnie Stixx, current vocalist of Heaven Sent, formerly of Vicious Rumors, has announced Metal Church's bassist Steve Unger to play Chief Old Man, a local Native American storyteller in the paranormal comedy sci-fi, Beyond The Lights.

The film written and directed by Ronnie Stixx takes place in the West Texas, in the Big Bend area. Pre-production has already begun, and the crew is excited to have Steve become a part of their cast.

The story is based on the Native American legend and myths surrounding the Marfa lights. The Ancient Elders say it is a mystical gateway to another realm, sightings of the ghostly lights have been reported since the 1800s.

Expect comedy, band shenanigans, sex, kick ass rock ‘n’ roll, drama, paranormal, myths, legends, UFOs, and abduction.