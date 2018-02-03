BEYOND THE STYX Release “Danse Macabre” Video
February 3, 2018, 3 hours ago
French metal hardcore band, Beyond The Styx, have released a music video for “Danse Macabre”, a track taken from their new album Stiigma, out on February 23rd via Klonosphere/Season of Mist Distribution & Diorama Records.
Stiigma was recorded at DOME Studio by David Potvin, in Avrillé, France. Poduced, engineered, mixed & mastered by Nick Jett (Terror, Backtrack, Lionheart) & Beyond The Styx.
Art direction, illustrations & design by AMMO. Guest vocals on “Neoblivion” by Paul Marie, on “King S” by Romain Vée and on “Lightmare” by Sylvain Tardiveau.
Tracklisting:
“Neoblivion”
“Poison IV”
“paranØmmunation”
“Decima”
“King S.”
“Danse Macabre”
“DTNT”
“Lightmare”
“Walls (Cement Of Disorder)”
“Checkfate”
“Danse Macabre” video: