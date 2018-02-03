BEYOND THE STYX Release “Danse Macabre” Video

French metal hardcore band, Beyond The Styx, have released a music video for “Danse Macabre”, a track taken from their new album Stiigma, out on February 23rd via Klonosphere/Season of Mist Distribution & Diorama Records.

Stiigma was recorded at DOME Studio by David Potvin, in Avrillé, France. Poduced, engineered, mixed & mastered by Nick Jett (Terror, Backtrack, Lionheart) & Beyond The Styx.

Art direction, illustrations & design by AMMO. Guest vocals on “Neoblivion” by Paul Marie, on “King S” by Romain Vée and on “Lightmare” by Sylvain Tardiveau.

Tracklisting:

“Neoblivion”

“Poison IV”

“paranØmmunation”

“Decima”

“King S.”

“Danse Macabre”

“DTNT”

“Lightmare”

“Walls (Cement Of Disorder)”

“Checkfate”

“Danse Macabre” video: