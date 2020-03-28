BIF NAKED Announces Rescheduled Canadian Dates Supporting BUCKCHERRY For October / November 2020

Canadian rocker Bif Naked has issued the following announcement:

"It is with such enormous pleasure I can say these concerts have been RESCHEDULED to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy! Here you go! Save the dates!

October

29 - Grey Eagle Resort And Casino - Calgary, AB

30 - Century Casino - Edmonton, AB

31 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, BC

November

2 - Bo's Bar & Grill - Red Deer, AB

4 - Canalta Centre - Medicine Hat, AB

6 - Conexus Arts Centre - Regina, SK

7 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

"My gratitude to our beloved agency, management and publicity for working hard to shuffle our schedules. So stoked, you guys!"

Bif recently released a new single, "Jim", taken from her forthcoming album, Champion. Check out the official video below.

Bif: "'Jim' is a song about loss, really. It’s about that disillusionment we all feel when someone turns into an imposter. 'Jim' is the quintessential story of discovering a betrayal and 'Jim' is that villain. The song is totally about pain, and facing it head-on.

With the video we really wanted to have a triumph over the pain, and take our power back. The running theme in the video, and the song lyrics, is about finding victory over heartache. The theme and esthetic are striking and vibrantly colorful, and that was very deliberate and actually a tease, and a nod to the new album artwork itself. The reverse concept was executed beautifully, and the whole video showcases all the expertise in its very stylistic aggression. It’s a story being told that eventually reveals the truth. Like the truth being revealed that someone’s 'Jim' is really their 'Judas' all along."

"So as not to disappoint our fans that have bought tickets for our scheduled April / May tour, we have moved quickly to rebook the entire tour for October / November," says Buckcherry.

"All tickets and VIPs will be honored at these shows. We are also looking to add another four shows to this schedule, and we will announce them when they are confirmed. In addition, the show at Wally's in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire that was scheduled for May 22 will now happen on September 17th. We hope that all Buckcherry fans are doing well during these trying times and we look forward to seeing you all once we get past this."

Catch Buckcherry live in concert:

September

17 - Wally's Pub - Hampton, NH

October

9 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

10 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA

11 - Saint Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA

13 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

14 - The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

16 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA

17 - Oxnard Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

18 - The Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

22 - Royal - Salt Lake City, UT

23 - The Gaslight Social - Casper, WY

24 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

26 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

27 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

29 - Grey Eagle Resort And Casino - Calgary, AB

30 - Century Casino - Edmonton, AB

31 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, BC

November

2 - Bo's Bar & Grill - Red Deer, AB

3 - Coors Event & Conference Center - Boulder, CO

4 - Canalta Centre - Medicine Hat, AB

6 - Conexus Arts Centre - Regina, SK

7 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

10 - NV Music Hall - Thunder Bay, ON

11 - SOO Blaster - Sault Ste. Marie, ON

13 - The Grand - Sudbury, ON

14 - Music Hall - London, ON

15 - Barrymores Music Hall - Ottawa, ON

17 - The Marquee Ballroom - Halifax, NS

18 - Tide & Boar - Moncton, NB

21 - Aura - Portland, ME

At the end of February, Buckcherry announced, "a new series called Acoustic Sessions, featuring stripped-down versions of songs from our catalog going back to the beginning." The first two tracks, "Sorry" and "Carousel" are available now at this link and can be heard below.