BIF NAKED Confirmed For Alberta's Rainmaker Music Festival 2018; Live Dates For Ontario Announced

Canadian rocker Bif Naked has checked in with a new update:

"In case you missed it, there were a lot of new show announcements, with more on the way (but I have to wait to announce because the grown-ups putting them on asked me to wait so we could surprise everyone). But for now..."

May

25 - Rainmaker Music Festival - St. Albert, AB

30 - Maxwell's Concerts & Events - Waterloo, ON

31 - Historic Red Dog - Peterborough, ON

June

1 - The John St. Pub - Arnprior, ON (SOLD OUT)

2 - Cosmo Music CosmoFest - Richmond Hill (Toronto), ON

3 - L3 - St. Catharines, ON

Dates are in planning for Ottawa, Vancouver, and a Canadian tour in Fall 2018.

Bif, who has expanded her musical palette over the last few years, has returned to trademark form with a quirky rock song entitled "Hot Box Girls". Check out the official lyric video below.

Earlier this year, Bif released the song "Heavy" featuring Snake And The Chain. She posted the following update upon release:

"'Heavy' is a celebration of feelings and noise. We wrote it and recorded it with intention and energy. Sing-a-linging by yours truly (hehe), guitars by Snake, bass and synths by Kuryakin, beats by Peter Karroll and Dave Martone, engineered by Peter and Dave Martone, and produced by Peter Karroll and Dave Martone. Enjoy and shimmy shimmy. Thank you for listening and all the requests for the song, for asking me for the song availability after the Snake And The Chain tour. You guys are the GREATEST. Plus, We are going to be releasing a few more tracks to you, as well so keep yer eyes peeled!! For "Heavy", here's a link to pick up the tune. Enjoy!"

Check out the official video for "Heavy" below.