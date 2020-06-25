BIF NAKED Encourages Fans To Join Support Canadian Venues Campaign With Video Message

Canadian rock icon Bif Naked has checked in with the following message:

"I made this video for Support Canadian Venues / Soutenez Nos Scènes because I owe so much to the independent venues and little clubs, and theatres all across Canada. I am grateful that they gave me a chance when I was just a dreamy young artist, hoping to get a shot at a tour. Over the past three decades we have been lucky enough to play each and every venue, big and small, across the country. Join me in signing and sharing petitions and showing support to encourage the government, and that these venues are included in the funding to help the arts as we try and recover from all of the shut downs and safety measures. Please find out more at SupportCanadianVenues.ca."

Bif Naked recently issued the following announcement:

"It is with such enormous pleasure I can say these concerts have been RESCHEDULED to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy! Here you go! Save the dates!

October

29 - Grey Eagle Resort And Casino - Calgary, AB

30 - Century Casino - Edmonton, AB

31 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, BC

November

2 - Bo's Bar & Grill - Red Deer, AB

4 - Canalta Centre - Medicine Hat, AB

6 - Conexus Arts Centre - Regina, SK

7 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

"My gratitude to our beloved agency, management and publicity for working hard to shuffle our schedules. So stoked, you guys!"

Bif recently released a new single, "Jim", taken from her forthcoming album, Champion. Check out the official video below.

Bif: "'Jim' is a song about loss, really. It’s about that disillusionment we all feel when someone turns into an imposter. 'Jim' is the quintessential story of discovering a betrayal and 'Jim' is that villain. The song is totally about pain, and facing it head-on.

With the video we really wanted to have a triumph over the pain, and take our power back. The running theme in the video, and the song lyrics, is about finding victory over heartache. The theme and esthetic are striking and vibrantly colorful, and that was very deliberate and actually a tease, and a nod to the new album artwork itself. The reverse concept was executed beautifully, and the whole video showcases all the expertise in its very stylistic aggression. It’s a story being told that eventually reveals the truth. Like the truth being revealed that someone’s 'Jim' is really their 'Judas' all along."