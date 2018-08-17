BIF NAKED - Former ANNIHILATOR Frontman RANDY RAMPAGE "Was Always So Lovely Towards Me; He Was Such A Legend"

Randy Rampage (real name Randall Desmond Archibald), former frontman for Canadian metal band Annihilator has passed away at 58 years of age. The founding member of hardcore band D.O.A. died on Tuesday, August 14th.

The Facebook page for the punk documentary Bloodied But Unbowed broke the news with the message, “Tonight sometime after 7 PM Randy Rampage left us to reign in the heavens. A punk legend has moved on. And because he shared himself with you, please share a moment and think of Randy Desmond Archibald aka Rampage. We love you Randy.”

Randy Rampage performed on Annihilator's debut album Alice In Hell in 1988, and again on the band's 1999 album Criteria For A Black Widow.

Canadian rocker Bif Naked has posted the following tribute to Rampage:

"My heart just stopped. Breathless and reflecting... many of the original punks have been extremely kind to me in my life, and Randy Rampage was always always so lovely toward me. Dear and sweet Randy Rampage (whom I knew best from D.O.A. and from Annihilator, and later StressFactor9 and Rampage), Randy was SUCH a legend and a beloved friend to all. My deepest and most humble condolences to all the bands who ever played with him, to everyone who had the joyful thrill (thrills and spills!) of seeing him perform, and all of us who knew the pleasure of his generous and gregarious personality. Go sweetly, Dear One. Rest. Dream. Fly. Namaste, Randy"

BraveWords offer our condolences to his family and friends.