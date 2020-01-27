BIF NAKED In Praise Of CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "As An Artist She's Still Evolving; That's Exciting To Watch"

During an exclusive interview BraveWords with Canadian rocker Bif Naked about her forthcoming album and her newly launched MonaLisa Healing venture, conversation turned to the Canadian music scene and artists like Devin Townsend, Jeff Waters (Annihilator) and Rush. Following is an excerpt from the interview featuring Bif's thoughts on Cradle Of Filth's lone Canadian member, keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft.

Bif: "Lindsay is so awesome. She came to the show in Oshawa (in 2016), and we went to her show with Cradle Of Filth. I was dating (husband) Snake - and, of course, Snake only likes KISS - so I dragged him down to the Rickshaw Theatre (in Vancouver) to see them. The Butcher Babies were opening the show, and he had never seen anything like either band. Snake only likes KISS, and I'm really serious about that. He doesn't understand a lot of the music I like, and he certainly doesn't understand anything that has theatrics even though you'd think he'd be okay with it considering KISS, but.... no (laughs). That show was the first time I saw Lindsay play live, and I'm a huge fan of what she does with Cradle Of Filth. And her solo stuff. She's amazing, and she's young, so as an artist she's still evolving. That's exciting to watch."

Following Bif' 2016 show in Oshawa, Ontario, Lindsay posted the following open letter to Bif:

“How did I get so lucky in this life time to call you my friend?! Since my youth you’ve been like a musical guardian angel singing to me over the airwaves. You’ve showed me that a woman can dominate the rock world and still hold onto who she truly is. You have been such an outstanding role model to me and so many all these years. You’ve kicked cancer’s ass and been a voice for the animals long before society even know what a vegan was. Because of that, when I’m scared and unsure I just look at you and all of those silly insecurities melt away.

You have the biggest heart I’ve ever known and you fill the room up with your radiance where ever you go. Your performance in Oshawa with your husband Snake was so incredibly genuine and heartfelt last night. I can’t thank you enough for all the support you give me in life and in my career. Thank you for who you are and everything you give to this world. (I highly recommend her new book 'I, Bificus'. It’s an absolutely must read!)”

