BIF NAKED Releases New Single / Video "Jim" - "A Song About That Disillusionment We All Feel When Someone Turns Into An Imposter"

Canadian music icon Bif Naked has released a new single, "Jim", taken from her forthcoming album, Champion. Check out the official video below.

Bif: "'Jim' is a song about loss, really. It’s about that disillusionment we all feel when someone turns into an imposter. 'Jim' is the quintessential story of discovering a betrayal and 'Jim' is that villain. The song is totally about pain, and facing it head-on.

With the video we really wanted to have a triumph over the pain, and take our power back. The running theme in the video, and the song lyrics, is about finding victory over heartache. The theme and esthetic are striking and vibrantly colorful, and that was very deliberate and actually a tease, and a nod to the new album artwork itself. The reverse concept was executed beautifully, and the whole video showcases all the expertise in its very stylistic aggression. It’s a story being told that eventually reveals the truth. Like the truth being revealed that someone’s 'Jim' is really their 'Judas' all along."

Bif recently unveiled a new venture under her expansive wing with the launch of her new organic CBD boutique, MonaLisaHealing.com.

Touted as the "Renaissance of CBD", the online e-com shop celebrated its North American debut throughout both Canada and the U.S. in the fall of 2019. Specializing in premium organic, triple lab tested and verified all-hemp cannabidiol, MonaLisa Healing is set to extend their exclusive product line to the United Kingdom and Europe this February, and Australia and New Zealand in April. The store currently offers a range of 30mL CBD tinctures in varying potencies.

“I finally followed my own advice,” Bif says of the passion-driven project developed with her longtime team at Her Royal Majesty’s Entertainment. She will discuss the premiere endeavour at Vancouver’s 2020 The Wellness Show this Saturday, February 1st and Sunday, February 2nd — each at 2:00 p.m. — for the panel “An Enlightening Discussion” (Saturday) and talk “Personally Taking Control & Managing Our Health Outcome” (Sunday).

As detailed in her highly personal, Internationally best-selling memoir, I Bificus, the Canadian "Princess of Everything" — and notably, a vegan who lives a straight-edge lifestyle — has arm-wrestled breast cancer, heart surgery, and kidney failure.

And it’s not as if she isn’t busy elsewhere; Bif is set to release a brand new single, “JIM” this February 14th — ahead of a highly-anticipated next studio album — as well as podcast series, New Riot Girls, and a book of poetry and illustrations later this year. A book designed to help empower patients and their families while navigating cancer treatments and the Canadian healthcare system, is also in the works.

For the entirety of her prolific career — and woven in a way only one of the country’s most unforgettable and inspiring women could accomplish — Bif has documented her journey in a deeply personal, highly relatable and inclusive way, covering topics that allow her truths to be a source of empowerment for fans. Her mindful approach to MonaLisa Healing is proving to be no different. Priding themselves as a company that leads with integrity, MonaLisa Healing walks the talk through their equal commitment to fair trade agreements and fair consumer pricing.

“So many people, including myself, are used to popping over-the-counter drugs for almost everything,” Bif says, citing muscle pain, migraines, anxiety, depression, insomnia, and chronic pain as just a handful of the many ailments she means. “There’s a long list of issues that keep us from thriving, all while lining the pockets of companies pushing unnatural pharmaceuticals on us, and our families. And yet, it’s absolutely no secret that CBD, according to real-life testimonials, has the proven potential to positively affect these issues, and many more.

I enjoy speaking directly to health care professionals regarding patient advocacy, as well as to patients and families who are surviving and thriving. They are all my mentors, they inspire me. I believe in the goodness of people, and in everyone’s ability to move forward, taking care of each other, and getting stronger together.

In that, we want to ensure the benefits of CBD are available to everyone, no matter their socioeconomic status. There’s a lot of price gouging in the CBD world and one thing important to me is the belief that great health should be available to every single person within communities around the world, not just an elite market who can afford speciality products and services. Just because it’s available at such an accessible price point doesn’t mean the quality should be compromised, or customers should throw caution to the wind. These core tenets are so uncompromisable, the company publishes the product’s independently lab tested and triple-verified results directly on their website for transparency, and offers a worry-free, 30-day money-back return policy for customer reassurance.

Each of us at MonaLisa Healing has our own story behind our passion for CBD, and we want to share that with as many people as possible. We use our products ourselves, as do our own families and pets! We faithfully endorse CBD as a product, and believe it can help people live a healthier, happier life.”

About Bif Naked:

As one of Canada’s most unique, recognizable and beloved entertainment industry icons, Bif Naked reigns rock supreme as a Gold and Platinum selling recording artist, prolific songwriter, dynamic producer, and intuitive artist manager.

Contributor to such national publications as the Globe and Mail and the Huffington Post, and as seen on shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Bif Naked is an Internationally best-selling author of her 2016 memoir, I Bificus (HarperCollins Canada), and a highly engaged public speaker and human rights, animal rights, anti-poverty and social justice activist.

Officially a cancer survivor, Bif Naked has surmounted breast cancer, kidney failure, and heart surgery. Inspired by her myriad of life experiences and ardent interest in wellness, she has recently launched MonaLisa Healing, a premium, organic all-hemp CBD boutique available in Canada, the United States, and soon to the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.