BIFF BYFORD On SAXON's New Album - "It's Heavy And It's Quite British"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Saxon frontman Biff Byford about his new solo album School Of Hard Knocks, Saxon's upcoming new album, and dealing with COVID-19. Listen below.

Asked how serious he is taking the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Biff states: "It's very serious, I live in the countryside, people tend to come here on the weekend, it was packed last weekend, which is stupid. There are people out biking and walking in twos, you can't go out in a group unless it's your family. The police have gotten new powers as of today so they can stop people, put them in isolation or give them a fine."

On the musical direction of the forthcoming new Saxon album, Byford reveals: "The album is heavy, it's the same as Thunderbolt, Battering Ram and Sacrifice. It's heavy and it's quite British, we like to retain that. Me and Nibbs Carter wrote most of the songs again. Now we are on hold and I am still open to write more songs. The boys are working on songs, if they come up with anything strong then we might re-record some of the stuff and put newer stuff back in. There are a few songs that we put together that are pretty cool. It's heavy and there is some great guitar playing on it from the boys. Nigel's drumming is up there with much younger drummers if you know what I mean, pushing himself. Andy Sneep is producing it. No songs are completed, the lyrics are 50% done. We wanted the album to come out early 2021 but I don't know now, we might have to re-think."

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and public reaction to the spread of Coronavirus, Saxon have had to, with deep regret, postpone the three UK shows planned this month in Glasgow (March 27), London (March 28) and Manchester (March 29).

To keep the bands fans and everyone else involved with the shows safe at this time, the shows have been postponed to the following dates:

August

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom

September

5 - London, England - Eventim Apollo

6 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo

All tickets will remain valid for these revised show dates.

Says Biff Byford: “We are TRULY sorry for having to make this announcement to postpone the SOLD OUT shows in Glasgow & London and almost Sold Out Manchester show, but with all that is happening right now, we had no choice. To keep everyone in good health is our No. 1 priority - as should be everyone’s - and this coupled with the governments recommendation to curtail public gathering’s, the borders closed to get our production and personnel to UK and the fact the Eventim Apollo is closing it’s doors until at least the end of March all went to make playing the shows at the end of next week impossible. PLEASE keep your tickets for the new show dates and let's all fight this problem we are faced with together. Stay well and stay safe and see you all in August & September.”