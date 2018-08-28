BIFF BYFORD On SAXON’s Most Underrated Album – “I Like Rock The Nations; It Was A Great Album”

Germany’s Rockpages recently conducted an interview with Saxon frontman Biff Byford and topics covered include touring, Motörhead’s Lemmy, the British press, their most underrated album, and the possibility of Saxon existing without him.

On Lemmy: “A road story from Lemmy? Ehhhh, you know he was a very witty guy really. Lemmy was different to… Motorhead weren’t like Guns N’ Roses, or Motley Crue you know. Originally Motorhead was sort of an English punk metal rock band in the early days. Lemmy loved his music. Once a guy came up to him and said: ‘Lemmy you are god’, and Lemmy said, ‘No, I am not. God is taller’. So, that was typical Lemmy. That’s how he was. Me and Lemmy were similar. He didn’t feel as he had to be a superstar. He was in a good level with the fans. He was down to Earth as we say in England. A working class guy and he never forgot that.”

On Saxon’s most underrated album: “The most underrated album? Ehhhmmmm…Rock The Nations I think. Or maybe Innocence (Is No Excuse) but Rock The Nations definitely. I like Rock The Nations it was a great album.”

On Saxon existing without him: “I suppose I would have to be dead for Saxon to be without me! Let’s hope this doesn’t happen for a while.”

Since 1979, Saxon have shown their ability to take rock ‘n’ roll and give it an electrifying edge which has since cemented their status as pioneers of the British heavy metal wave. With over twenty studio albums under their belt, Saxon has made their steadfast dedication to creating a dynamic body of work a staple of their career.

With no signs of letting up, on September 7th Saxon will release a Special Tour Edition of their latest album Thunderbolt, available for pre-order here.

The Special Tour Edition features live recordings of “Thunderbolt” and “Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)” recorded in Frankfurt and Los Angeles on the 2018 Thunderbolt World Tour. The CD format also contains a 10” x 10” poster with photos of the band while on tour.

Tracklisting:

"Olympus Rising"

"Thunderbolt"

"The Secret of Flight"

"Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)"

"They Played Rock and Roll"

"Predator"

"Sons of Odin"

"Sniper"

"A Wizard’s Tale"

"Speed Merchants"

"Roadie’s Song"

"Nosferatu" (Raw Version)

"Thunderbolt" - Live in Frankfurt 02.03.18

"Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)" - Live in Los Angeles 22.04.18

