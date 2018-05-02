BIFF BYFORD Reflects On SAXON's First Tour In 1979 - "It Was A Bit Crazy Because MOTÖRHEAD Was Bigger Than Sliced Bread"

In a new interview with Pollstar, Saxon singer Biff Byford talks about the band's longevity, touring with Motörhead and evolving with technology.

Asked who Saxon first toured with, Biff responds: "The very first tour we did was with Motörhead in December 1979. It was a big learning curve for us and it was a bit crazy because Motörhead was bigger than sliced bread in 1979. They took us under their wing and showed us the rock ’n’ roll way, so to speak. We’d never been on a tour, we’d never stayed in hotels together, we’d never been to a T.V. station. It was a big break for us."

Saxon perform next on May 3rd at Tropical Butantã in São Paulo, Brazil. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.