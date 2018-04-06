BIG CITY – “From This Day” Lyric Video Streaming

Norwegian melodic heavy rock/metal band, Big City, have released a new lyric video for “From This Day”, the song is taken from their second album Big City Life, which will be released as a double CD digipack including their 2013 never released debut album Wintersleep, on June 22nd via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Big City features members of Scariot, Blood Red Throne, Withem, Maraton and Memoria Avenue.

The video was made by Mitsos Tsou at Brutus Studios. Mixing, mastering and keys on both albums by Martin Berger (Screams Of Scarlet, Blood Red Throne, Zerozonic) at Skar Production. The album artwork was made by by Tim Eckhorst (Scorpions, Ektomorf, UDO, Wacken Open Air).

Tracklisting:

“Big City Life”

“Cryin’ In The Night”

“Daemon In The Dark”

“Rocket Man”

“Stars Surrounding”

“From This Day”

“Running For Your Life”

“Forgive Me Now”

“Tower Of Babylon”

“Home Again”

"From This Day" lyric video:

Big City is:

Jan Le Brandt – Vocals (Memoria Avenue, Northquake)

Daniel Olaisen – Guitars (Scariot, Blood Red Throne, ex-Satyricon)

Frank Ørland – Guitars (ex-Scariot)

Miguel Pereira – Bass (Withem)

Frank Nordeng Røe – Drums (Withem, Maraton)