BIG CITY Reveal Big City Life Album Details

Norwegian melodic heavy rock/metal band, Big City, have announced the release of their second album Big City Life as a double CD digipack including their 2013 debut album Wintersleep on June 22nd via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Big City features members of Scariot, Blood Red Throne, Withem, Maraton and Memoria Avenue.

The album artwork was made by Tim Eckhorst (Scorpions, Ektomorf, UDO, Wacken Open Air). Mixing, mastering and keys on both albums by Martin Berger (Screams Of Scarlet, Blood Red Throne, Zerozonic) at Skar Production.

Tracklisting:

“Big City Life”

“Cryin’ In The Night”

“Daemon In The Dark”

“Rocket Man”

“Stars Surrounding”

“From This Day”

“Running For Your Life”

“Forgive Me Now”

“Tower Of Babylon”

“Home Again”

Big City is:

Jan Le Brandt – Vocals (Memoria Avenue, Northquake)

Daniel Olaisen – Guitars (Scariot, Blood Red Throne, ex-Satyricon)

Frank Ørland – Guitars (ex-Scariot)

Miguel Pereira – Bass (Withem)

Frank Nordeng Røe – Drums (Withem, Maraton)