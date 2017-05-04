BIG KIZZ – Featuring Former GRAVEYARD, WITCHCRAFT Members Debut “Eye On You” Video

Big Kizz is the red hot new rock band featuring drummer Axel Sjöberg (ex-Graveyard), guitarist John Hoyles (Spiders, ex-Witchcraft) on bass and vocalist / guitarist Pontus Westerman from Swedish garage outfit Lady Banana. The classic power trio, who plays good time rock 'n' roll energized with elements of power pop and punk, has signed to NYC indie Tee Pee Records and will release its debut EP, Eye On You, on June 9th. Check out the video for “Eye On You” below:

Big Kizz's bad-as-hell debut features the swinging originals "Eye On You" and "Baby Boy" and a rousing remake of the Roky Erickson ripper "White Faces". The 3-song release is but a precursor to Big Kizz's full-length debut, tentatively slated for release this fall. Preorder “Eye On You” at this location.

"We used the multibillion dollar budget that Tee Pee gave us for this video and spent it all on something else other than the video," Sjöberg comments. “But we're pretty confident that it will win all the awards in the world! And that you'll have a good time watching it!"