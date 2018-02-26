BIG KIZZ Featuring Former GRAVEYARD, WITCHCRAFT Members Reveal Debut Album Details

Big Kizz is the new Swedish rock band featuring drummer Axel Sjöberg (ex-Graveyard), bassist John Hoyles (Spiders, ex-Witchcraft) and vocalist/guitarist Pontus Westman (Lady Banana). The group will release its debut full-length, Music Is Magic, on May 18th via Tee Pee Records.

Big Kizz plays good time rock 'n' roll energized with elements of power pop, garage rock and punk that will have toes tappin', ears ringin' and mouths singin' from the moment the needle hits the wax! Big Kizz burst onto the scene in 2017 with its debut, Eye On You, an EP filled with upbeat rock ‘n’ roll circa 1976, when proto-glam and punk rock were hardly distinguishable from each other.

"Big Kizz have gathered influences from across the musical spectrum, fed them through our ingenious, Phil Spector-esque hit-creating rock machine and spewed out an eclectic swirl of instant heavy hitters!", says Sjöberg. "With a nod to Ty Segall and Shocking Blue, a tip of the hat to Tina Turner and Ray Charles, and a thumbs up to Velvet Underground and Bikini Kill, we have delivered a masterclass in wearing our influences on our sleeve, but crucially, fired them out with -- what is surely soon to be known as -- our signature Big Kizz flair."

Combining a love for British guitar pop songcraft with crunching power chords and a tongue-in-cheek flair for the absurd, the band's impending long-player, Music Is Magic, is an explosive fusion of Beatlesque melodic hooks, Who-styled power, and a twisted sense of humor. The record also includes a blistering cover of the Bikini Kill classic "Rebel Girl".

Pre-order Music Is Magic here.

Tracklisting:

"Music Is Magic"

"I Want My Girl"

"I Gave Up Tears Ago"

"Baby Boy"

"Lose My Love"

"Long Distance Call"

"High "

"Rebel Girl" (Bikini Kill cover)

"I Hate R 'N' R"

"Eye on You"

"Legalt"

"Eye On You" video: