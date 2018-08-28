BIGFOOT Announce New Lead Singer Ahead Of U.K. Tour

Wigan based hard rock band Bigfoot have replaced their lead singer after holding auditions over the summer. An official statement from the band reads:

“After careful consideration and deliberation, we are incredibly excited to officially introduce you toour new lead vocalist, Sean Seabrook. We have been working very hard behind the scenes overthe past few weeks to find the right person for this role and we are ready to push forward with Sean. We are all feeling very positive and excited about this new phase together! All of our shows fromSeptember onwards will go ahead as planned and we hope that you can come and be a part of the next chapter for Bigfoot. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the vocaliststhat took the time to apply and wish all of them the best of luck in the future.”

Seabrook himself states: "I would like to say thank you to the lads for allowing me to be a part of the family. I have been a fan of Bigfoot for some time and to now be a working part of the machine is a true honour. I can't wait to see what I can bring to the band and what the future holds for us. I know I'm right in saying that we are all itching to get out on the road together. Personally, I can't wait to take the stage fronting this band and meeting all the fans. See you all soon!"

Bigfoot will be on tour this autumn: