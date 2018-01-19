BIGFOOT Debut "Freak Show" Music Video

British hard rockers, Bigfoot, have released a video for "Freak Show", a track from their new self-titled album. Check it out below.

With a wide range of influences from The Eagles through to Pantera, the group boasts the powerful vocals of Antony Ellis, dual lead guitars from Sam Millar and Mick McCullagh, plus the thunderous rhythm section of bassist Matt Avery and drummer Tom Aspinall.

The self-titled debut album was co-produced by the band with Justin Richards (who also mixed the record), and consists of eleven songs.

Tracklisting:

“Karma”

“The Fear”

“Tell Me A Lie”

“Forever Alone”

“Eat Your Words”

“Prisoner Of War”

“Freak Show”

“I Dare You”

“The Devil In Me”

“Uninvited”

“Yours”

"Freak Show" video:

“Karma” lyric video:

“Forever Alone”:

“The Fear” video:





Bigfoot is:

Antony Ellis - vocals

Sam Millar - guitar

Mick McCullagh - guitar

Matt Avery - bass

Tom Aspinall - drums