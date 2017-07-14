BIGFOOT To Release Self-Titled Debut Album In October; “The Fear” Music Video Streaming

The release of the self-titled debut from British hard rockers, Bigfoot, is scheduled for October 13th. With a wide range of influences from The Eagles through to Pantera, the group boasts the powerful vocals of Antony Ellis, dual lead guitars from Sam Millar and Mick McCullagh, plus the thunderous rhythm section of bassist Matt Avery and drummer Tom Aspinall.

Today the band presents the first video from the forthcoming debut album, for the song "The Fear". Watch the video, shot by Shane Green at The Giffard in Wolverhampton, below.

The self-titled debut album was co-produced by the band with Justin Richards (who also mixed the record), and consists of eleven songs.

Tracklisting:

“Karma”

“The Fear”

“Tell Me A Lie”

“Forever Alone”

“Eat Your Words”

“Prisoner Of War”

“Freak Show”

“I Dare You”

“The Devil In Me”

“Uninvited”

“Yours”

“The Fear” video:





Bigfoot is:

Antony Ellis - vocals

Sam Millar - guitar

Mick McCullagh - guitar

Matt Avery - bass

Tom Aspinall - drums