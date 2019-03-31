BILL HUDSON To Join DORO On Four Shows Next Month

Guitarist Bill Hudson (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, U.D.O.) has checked in with the following announcement:

“After a great experience with her and her band at last year’s ProgPower USA, I will once again be joining the German Metal Queen, Doro Pesch, for the first 4 shows of her U.S. Tour with Metal Chruch!"

"It'll be an amazing time, and I can't wait to rejoin my friends Johnny Dee, Nick Douglas and Tommy Bolan on the road. Come and see us play Warlock and Doro classics at the dates and places below."

April

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

18 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go-Go

20 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red Mesa

Doro commented: "We are doing a double headliner tour with our long time friends Metal Church. What a superb power package for all metal fans. I am so exited to hit the stage together with Metal Church and I am very sure that the fans in the United States will be as thrilled as we are."

Fan-filmed video of Doro, with Bill Hudson on guitar, performing "Raise Your Fist In The Air" at ProgPower XIX in 2018 can be seen below.