BILL + PHIL - Horror Icon BILL MOSELEY And Metal Legend PHIL ANSELMO Release “Dirty Eye” Behind-The-Scenes Clip

Bill & Phil's Songs Of Darkness And Despair, the collaborative release between horror icon Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, House Of 1000 Corpses, Devil's Rejects etc.) and extreme music legend Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera, Superjoint, Scour, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Arson Anthem etc.) was released earlier this year.



The curious pair recently unleashed the hilarious visual accompaniment to the track "Dirty Eye," a twisted puppet show/music video directed by filmmaker, Ryan Oliver of Deathblow Productions. Today they offer up some behind-the-scenes footage of the eclectic clip documenting the making of the magnetic eyeball monster, the detailed costuming of the Bill and Phil characters, the creation of the Christmas scene, the swamp concert and so much more alongside the final production.

“Dirty Eye” video:

Notes director Ryan Oliver of the clip, "As a three-year alumni of Housecore Horror Fest, it was a special honor to make a video for Bill + Phil. My crew and I had a lot of fun making this bizarre puppet show over the past winter/spring. This opportunity came right on the heels of our last Housecore video for [Housecore labelmates] Child Bite's “Vermin Mentality”. Though different, I think they complement each other quite well. Once again, we were trusted to do what we wanted creatively and in the end, it seemed best to follow Bill Moseley's lyrical cues and try to interpret them in an entertaining fashion. We're pretty pleased with the turnout and hope it lives up to the uniquely wild music on this record."

"This video and down 'n' dirty and comes with no strings attached," says Moseley, "well, except for the puppets. I can't speak for Phil, but frankly I've never looked better!" Anselmo finds it, "very very very very very interesting."