BILL + PHIL - Horror Icon BILL MOSELEY And Metal Legend PHIL ANSELMO Release “Dirty Eye” Music Video

This past January marks the official release of Bill + Phil's Songs Of Darkness And Despair, the collaborative release between horror icon Bill Moseley - most notable as Chop Top in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and Otis in Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses and Devil's Rejects - and extreme music legend Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera, Superjoint, Scour, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Arson Anthem).

Streaming below is the visual accompaniment to the album track, "Dirty Eye”. The clip comes in the form of a strange and dark puppet show/music video directed by filmmaker, Ryan Oliver of Deathblow Productions.

Notes director Ryan Oliver of the clip, "As a three-year alumni of Housecore Horror Fest, it was a special honor to make a video for Bill + Phil. My crew and I had a lot of fun making this bizarre puppet show over the past winter/spring. This opportunity came right on the heels of our last Housecore video for [Housecore labelmates] Child Bite's “Vermin Mentality”. Though different, I think they complement each other quite well. Once again, we were trusted to do what we wanted creatively and in the end, it seemed best to follow Bill Moseley's lyrical cues and try to interpret them in an entertaining fashion. We're pretty pleased with the turnout and hope it lives up to the uniquely wild music on this record."

"This video and down 'n' dirty and comes with no strings attached," says Moseley, "well, except for the puppets. I can't speak for Phil, but frankly I've never looked better!" Anselmo finds it, "very very very very very interesting."

Produced and performed by Anselmo and Stephen "The Big Fella" Berrigan (Down, SYK, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), and mastered by Scott Hull of Visceral Sound, Songs Of Darkness And Despair includes guest appearances by Kevin Bond (Superjoint) on guitar, Squizzy Squires (King Parrot) on bass and guitar, and José "Blue" Gonzalez (Superjoint, Warbeast, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals) on percussion.

From preppie journalist to Satanic serial killer, Bill Moseley's taken a long and unusual road to cult stardom, firmly cementing his place in the annals of horror history along the way. Having released his Spider Mountain record, and collaborated with Buckethead on their Cornbugs project, Moseley expands his musical endeavours by teaming up with Anselmo. Bill + Phil's Songs Of Darkness And Despair is a brilliant trip that will give everyone a thrill.

Comments Anselmo: "Working with Mr. Moseley was an awesome experience! Bill brought the lyrics and Stephen [Berrigan] and I just improvised directly on the spot, and squeezed out six tunes in three days. All the songs have a different vibe because I wanted the music to represent Bill's lyrical vision(s), and we needed to, because Bill does indeed have a unique, visual element within his choice of words and phrasing. I love Bill Moseley, and can't wait to work on the next one! Be cool and enjoy this one!"

Bill + Phil's Songs Of Darkness And Despair bundles (including limited edition air fresheners and face masks) are available at The Housecore Store, here.

Songs Of Darkness And Despair tracklisting:

“Dirty Eye”

“Corpus Crispy”

“Catastrophic”

“Widder Woman”

“Tonight's The Night We Die”

“Bad Donut”

Album stream: