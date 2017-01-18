BILL + PHIL - Horror Icon BILL MOSELEY And Metal Legend PHIL ANSELMO Streaming Songs Of Darkness And Despair Ahead Of Release

This week marks the official release of Bill & Phil's Songs Of Darkness And Despair, the collaborative release between horror icon Bill Moseley - most notable as Chop Top in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and Otis in Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses and Devil's Rejects - and extreme music legend Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera, Superjoint, Scour, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Arson Anthem). The whole is streaming in its entirety before release below.

Set for official unveiling on January 20th via Anselmo's own Housecore Records, the offering was produced and performed by Anselmo and Stephen "The Big Fella" Berrigan (Down, SYK, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), and mastered by Scott Hull of Visceral Sound. Songs Of Darkness And Despair includes guest appearances by Kevin Bond (Superjoint) on guitar, Squizzy Squires (King Parrot) on bass and guitar, and José "Blue" Gonzalez (Superjoint, Warbeast, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals) on percussion.

From preppie journalist to Satanic serial killer, Bill Moseley's taken a long and unusual road to cult stardom, firmly cementing his place in the annals of horror history along the way. Having released his Spider Mountain record, and collaborated with Buckethead on their Cornbugs project, Moseley expands his musical endeavours by teaming up with Anselmo. Bill + Phil's Songs Of Darkness And Despair is a brilliant trip that will give everyone a thrill.

Comments Anselmo: "Working with Mr. Moseley was an awesome experience! Bill brought the lyrics and Stephen [Berrigan] and I just improvised directly on the spot, and squeezed out six tunes in three days. All the songs have a different vibe because I wanted the music to represent Bill's lyrical vision(s), and we needed to, because Bill does indeed have a unique, visual element within his choice of words and phrasing. I love Bill Moseley, and can't wait to work on the next one! Be cool and enjoy this one!"

Bill + Phil's Songs Of Darkness And Despair pre-order bundles (including limited edition air fresheners and face masks) are available at The Housecore Store, here.

Songs Of Darkness And Despair tracklisting:

“Dirty Eye”

“Corpus Crispy”

“Catastrophic”

“Widder Woman”

“Tonight's The Night We Die”

“Bad Donut”

Album stream:

"Bad Donut":

Additionally, you can check out a hilarious interview with Moseley and Anselmo courtesy of Little Punk People, below: