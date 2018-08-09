BILL WARD - New Promo Video Posted For BLACK SABBATH Drum Legend's Los Angeles Poetry Reading Event
Original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward will be doing a live poetry reading and intimate exhibition of his artwork in Los Angeles later this month. Watch a new promo video below.
This unprecedented event will take place on Saturday, August 25th at 7 PM, PST at The Last Bookstore (453 S. Spring St, Los Angeles, CA). The event is free to the public. RSVP at this location.