BILL WARD On His BLACK SABBATH Bandmates - "I'm At Peace With Those Guys"

Original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward - who left the reunited band in 2012 over an unsignable contract, was replaced by Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine for the album 13, and then Tommy Clueftos from Rob Zombie for all touring activities - is featured in a brand new interview with Hank Shteamer of RollingStone.com; an excerpt follows:

What was the last contact you had with the other members?

"It was 2015 when I saw Tony (Iommi, guitarist) and Geezer (Butler, bassist), and it was cordial. But that's been the last time. I haven't talked to anybody or written any private emails to anybody. I think there's been a couple of other press statements that might have gone backwards and forwards, but that's been about it, really. I'm at peace with those guys. If something comes up that I feel is contradictory, I'll always make a statement back in defense of whatever I need to defend. But my general outlook towards them is not of resentment, it's not of fear, it's not of hatred or anything like that. I actually really, really, really love these guys. I wish them absolutely nothing but the very best, I wish them nothing but the best in their lives. Every day, I say prayers and I wish for them health and happiness and just nothing but good things to befall them. I [don't] in any way... have any grudges or any arrogance or anything else. It's been like that for a while."

"At first, I was really upset but I've cooled off a lot. I'm in a different place; I've moved on. But I haven't moved on from the idea of if [they] ever wanted to play again. I've not moved on from that idea. That would be something that would have to be worked out. But if they've moved on from that idea, then that's fine, I'll support that. I haven't moved on. I've been told to have an open mind, so I'm going to be open-minded about it... That's how I feel about them. I don't have any anxiety about them or any tragedy anymore."

So as far as you're concerned, even though the band was officially put to rest in a touring capacity, you're still open to the idea of some future incarnation of Sabbath?

"Yeah, I'm open-minded to it. It depends what it is and it depends what all it [entails]. But I definitely have an open mind. I'd be stupid not to. Time's moving on; we're getting older. I've loved them guys for a long time now. I love Black Sabbath's music."

To read the complete interview, visit this location.

In other news, Bill Ward, has taken to Reverb to sell a massive chunk of the drum collection he has been curating for decades. His soon–to–be-launched Reverb Shop contains awesome gear for active drummers, as well pieces of historic memorabilia for Ward's many fans.

Key among the offerings in this shop are pieces of gear Ward used during his early heyday, when he was setting the template for metal drumming with his unique jazz inflections.

You can find his first set of Super Zyn cymbals that he used on tour between 1968 and '71 and on recordings from that era, like "War Pigs" and others. He's also parting with a set of Zildjians that he played with from '71 through '78.

On the hardware front, there’s Ward’s Ludwig Speedking Kick Drum pedal used throughout the ‘70s. You’ll also find a custom, resonant bass drum head hand–painted with a bat and the word “black” that Ward employed on the Sabbath Bloody Sabbath tour in 1973.

Read more and see a photo gallery at Reverb.com. Check out a video preview below: