BILLY ANDERSON Joins HIGH TONE SON OF A BITCH; Band Announce Live Dates

Unrepentant heavy psychedelic rock band, High Tone Son Of A Bitch (aka HTSoB), has announced the addition of famed producer / bassist Billy Anderson (Melvins, Sleep, Pallbearer) to its revamped lineup.

Anderson, who worked with HTSoB to record its new EP, Death Of A New Day / Eye In The Sky, joins the Bay Area group along with hard-hitting drummer Eric Rancourt (Eastern Spell, Clan Of Dyad). The reunited band, which also features vocalist Russ Kent (Noothgrush, Alaric), guitarist Joe Fucko (Strychnine), and guitarist Paul Kott (Kalas, Cruevo) breaks the genre box with its unique style of modern heavy music.

The new additions to the band are part of an effort to solidify the perfect lineup in advance of upcoming touring as Death Of A New Day / Eye In The Sky continues to gain critical praise. The EP features the herculean new song "Death Of A New Day" along with a re-imagined, post doom metal take on the 1982 Alan Parsons Project classic "Eye In The Sky".

High Tone Son of A Bitch, who toured the east coast with Weedeater and The Skull earlier this year, will perform west coast tour dates in August and September, with additional shows to be announced soon.

“It’s perfect having Billy Anderson and Eric Rancourt join this band, for many reasons," explains Kott. "Not only are these guys a great fit from a stylistic and creative standpoint, but they are both old friends and musical collaborators with us going back decades. I’m really stoked on this lineup, and I’m sure my brother would feel the same way if he could look at us from the beyond. We can’t wait to start blowing minds at these upcoming shows."

Llive dates:

August

3 - Seattle, WA - Substation (with Black Cobra, Sandrider)

4 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark

September

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater (with Orange Goblin, Earthless, Black Cobra)

7 - Cupertino, CA - Homestead Bowl & The X Bar (as part of Bowling and Beers in Hell fest with Holy Grove, Solar Haze, etc.)