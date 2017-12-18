BILLY IDOL - 2018 UK, European Tour Dates Announced

Billy Idol is bringing his Live! 2018 Tour to the United Kingdom and across Europe. Confirmed dates are listed below.

June

16 - Nova Rock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria

18 - Forest National – Brussels, Belgium

20 - O2 Apollo – Manchester, United Kingdom

21 - O2 Academy – Birmingham, United Kingdom

23 - O2 Academy Brixton – London, United Kingdom

25 - Rockhal – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

26 - Donau Arena – Regensburg, Germany

28 - Gran Teatro Geox – Padova, Italy

30 - Guitar Festival – Zajecar, Serbia

July

2 - Budapest Park Open Air – Budapest, Hungary

3 - Tollwood Festival – Munich, Germany

6 - Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

14 - Peissnitz Insel – Halle, Germany

15 - Bospop Festival – Weert, Netherlands

17 - Tanzbrunnen – Koln, Germany

19 - Zitadelle – Berlin, Germany

21 - Charlotta Valley – Slupsk, Poland

22 - Stadtpark – Hamburg, Germany

25 - Furuviksparken – Furuvik, Sweden

26 - Grona Lund Tivoli – Stockholm, Sweden

28 - Kuopio Rockcock – Kuopio, Finland

Ticket info can be found here.



