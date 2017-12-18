BILLY IDOL - 2018 UK, European Tour Dates Announced
December 18, 2017, 13 hours ago
Billy Idol is bringing his Live! 2018 Tour to the United Kingdom and across Europe. Confirmed dates are listed below.
June
16 - Nova Rock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria
18 - Forest National – Brussels, Belgium
20 - O2 Apollo – Manchester, United Kingdom
21 - O2 Academy – Birmingham, United Kingdom
23 - O2 Academy Brixton – London, United Kingdom
25 - Rockhal – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
26 - Donau Arena – Regensburg, Germany
28 - Gran Teatro Geox – Padova, Italy
30 - Guitar Festival – Zajecar, Serbia
July
2 - Budapest Park Open Air – Budapest, Hungary
3 - Tollwood Festival – Munich, Germany
6 - Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland
14 - Peissnitz Insel – Halle, Germany
15 - Bospop Festival – Weert, Netherlands
17 - Tanzbrunnen – Koln, Germany
19 - Zitadelle – Berlin, Germany
21 - Charlotta Valley – Slupsk, Poland
22 - Stadtpark – Hamburg, Germany
25 - Furuviksparken – Furuvik, Sweden
26 - Grona Lund Tivoli – Stockholm, Sweden
28 - Kuopio Rockcock – Kuopio, Finland
Ticket info can be found here.