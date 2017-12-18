BILLY IDOL - 2018 UK, European Tour Dates Announced

December 18, 2017, 13 hours ago

news billy idol hard rock

BILLY IDOL - 2018 UK, European Tour Dates Announced

Billy Idol is bringing his Live! 2018 Tour to the United Kingdom and across Europe. Confirmed dates are listed below.

June
16 - Nova Rock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria
18 - Forest National – Brussels, Belgium
20 - O2 Apollo – Manchester, United Kingdom
21 - O2 Academy – Birmingham, United Kingdom
23 - O2 Academy Brixton – London, United Kingdom
25 - Rockhal – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
26 - Donau Arena – Regensburg, Germany
28 - Gran Teatro Geox – Padova, Italy
30 - Guitar Festival – Zajecar, Serbia

July
2 - Budapest Park Open Air – Budapest, Hungary
3 - Tollwood Festival – Munich, Germany
6 - Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland
14 - Peissnitz Insel – Halle, Germany
15 - Bospop Festival – Weert, Netherlands
17 - Tanzbrunnen – Koln, Germany
19 - Zitadelle – Berlin, Germany
21 - Charlotta Valley – Slupsk, Poland
22 - Stadtpark – Hamburg, Germany
25 - Furuviksparken – Furuvik, Sweden
26 - Grona Lund Tivoli – Stockholm, Sweden
28 - Kuopio Rockcock – Kuopio, Finland

Ticket info can be found here.


 

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

Latest Reviews