BILLY IDOL And Guitarist STEVE STEVENS Perform "Rebel Yell" And "To Be A Lover" Acoustic On SiriusXM 1st Wave (Video)

Rock legend Billy Idol, along with guitar icon Steve Stevens, recently performed an acoustic version of "Rebel Yell" on SiriusXM 1st Wave. Check out the videos below.

March 2020 Las Vegas dates have been announced! SiriusXM presents Billy Idol at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas on March 6, 7, 11, 13 & 14.

Ticket and VIP Meet & Greet option pre-sales begin Tuesday, September 17 at 10am Pacific time via TicketMaster. A limited amount of VIP options will be available during the ticket checkout process while they last. Use the pre-sale passcode: whiplashsmile. The public on-sale date is Friday, September 20 at 10am Pacific time.

For further details, visit BillyIdol.net.