BILLY IDOL Classic "Rebel Yell" Covered By Members Of VIO-LENCE, HAVOK And More; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Rebel rebel, how could they know? Hot yell, I love you so. It's a Billy Idol cover and Phil is playing his solo in a tiny child rocket ship tent. We did it, everyone!

"This is our 20th (!!!) bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at here."

This cover features:

Myke Terry (Volumes, ex-Bury Your Dead), Lee Jowono (Potion), Brandon Bruce (Havok), Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, ex-Machine Head), Ben Koller (Mutoid Man, Converge, All Pigs Must Die), and Jordan Olds (aka Gwarsenio Hall).