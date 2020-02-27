BILLY IDOL Declares War On Idling Cars In New York City

"I love New York City and I’m delighted to lend my support to a campaign benefitting our environment," says Billy Iodl. "Like most New Yorkers, I‘m troubled when I see cars and trucks sitting idle while polluting our neighborhoods. New Yorkers are some of the most hardworking, passionate people in the world and I hope they will join me in turning off their engines. SHUT IT OFF NEW YORK!"

Footage of Billy Idol's February 27th NYC press conference, his public service announcement, as well as his appearance on Spectrum News, can be seen below.

