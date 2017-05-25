BILLY IDOL - New Las Vegas Residency Dates Announced For October; Video Trailer Streaming

May 25, 2017

BILLY IDOL - New Las Vegas Residency Dates Announced For October; Video Trailer Streaming

Billy Idol fist pumps his way back into Las Vegas this October for his Billy Idol: Forever show residency. Billy Idol: Forever features Idol, his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, and the rest of Idol’s band at the top of their game, performing songs from throughout Idol’s extensive catalog. Check out a new video trailer below.

Billy Idol: Forever hits House Of Blues in Las Vegas on the following dates: October 4th, 6th, 7th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 20th, 21st. More details and tickets at this location.

