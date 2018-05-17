BILLY IDOL - New US Tour Dates Announced

Billy Idol Live! 2018 tour dates in the United States have been added for September and October. The latest fall dates announced begin September 12th in Portland, OR and include festival appearances at Kaaboo Del Mar and the Foo Fighters’ own Cal Jam. More dates to be revealed in the coming days. See below for Billy Idol's complete tour itinerary:

May

24 - Harrah's Resort - Valley Center, CA

26 - Bottlerock - Napa Valley, CA

27 - Fantasy Springs - Indio, CA

June

16 - Nova Rock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria

18 - Forest National – Brussels, Belgium

20 - O2 Apollo – Manchester, United Kingdom

21 - O2 Academy – Birmingham, United Kingdom

23 - O2 Academy Brixton – London, United Kingdom

25 - Rockhal – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

26 - Donau Arena – Regensburg, Germany

28 - Gran Teatro Geox – Padova, Italy

30 - Guitar Festival – Zajecar, Serbia

July

2 - Budapest Park Open Air – Budapest, Hungary

3 - Tollwood Festival – Munich, Germany

5 - Montreaux Jazz Festival - Montreaux, Switzerland

6 - Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

14 - Peissnitz Insel – Halle, Germany

15 - Bospop Festival – Weert, Netherlands

17 - Tanzbrunnen – Koln, Germany

19 - Zitadelle – Berlin, Germany

21 - Charlotta Valley – Slupsk, Poland

22 - Stadtpark – Hamburg, Germany

25 - Furuviksparken – Furuvik, Sweden

26 - Grona Lund Tivoli – Stockholm, Sweden

28 - Kuopio Rockcock – Kuopio, Finland

August

1 - Laugardalshöll - Reykjavík, Iceland

September

12 - Oregon Zoo - Portland, OR

14 - Thunder Valley Casino - Lincoln, CA

15 - Kaaboo Festival - Del Mar, CA

17 - Red Butte Garden - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

21 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

25 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

28 - Woods Amphitheater at Fontanel - Nashville, TN

October

5 - Cal Jam - San Bernardino, CA

