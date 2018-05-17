BILLY IDOL - New US Tour Dates Announced
Billy Idol Live! 2018 tour dates in the United States have been added for September and October. The latest fall dates announced begin September 12th in Portland, OR and include festival appearances at Kaaboo Del Mar and the Foo Fighters’ own Cal Jam. More dates to be revealed in the coming days. See below for Billy Idol's complete tour itinerary:
May
24 - Harrah's Resort - Valley Center, CA
26 - Bottlerock - Napa Valley, CA
27 - Fantasy Springs - Indio, CA
June
16 - Nova Rock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria
18 - Forest National – Brussels, Belgium
20 - O2 Apollo – Manchester, United Kingdom
21 - O2 Academy – Birmingham, United Kingdom
23 - O2 Academy Brixton – London, United Kingdom
25 - Rockhal – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
26 - Donau Arena – Regensburg, Germany
28 - Gran Teatro Geox – Padova, Italy
30 - Guitar Festival – Zajecar, Serbia
July
2 - Budapest Park Open Air – Budapest, Hungary
3 - Tollwood Festival – Munich, Germany
5 - Montreaux Jazz Festival - Montreaux, Switzerland
6 - Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland
14 - Peissnitz Insel – Halle, Germany
15 - Bospop Festival – Weert, Netherlands
17 - Tanzbrunnen – Koln, Germany
19 - Zitadelle – Berlin, Germany
21 - Charlotta Valley – Slupsk, Poland
22 - Stadtpark – Hamburg, Germany
25 - Furuviksparken – Furuvik, Sweden
26 - Grona Lund Tivoli – Stockholm, Sweden
28 - Kuopio Rockcock – Kuopio, Finland
August
1 - Laugardalshöll - Reykjavík, Iceland
September
12 - Oregon Zoo - Portland, OR
14 - Thunder Valley Casino - Lincoln, CA
15 - Kaaboo Festival - Del Mar, CA
17 - Red Butte Garden - Salt Lake City, UT
19 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO
21 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO
25 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX
28 - Woods Amphitheater at Fontanel - Nashville, TN
October
5 - Cal Jam - San Bernardino, CA
