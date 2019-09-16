BILLY IDOL Returns To Vegas In March 2020

March 2020 Las Vegas dates have been announced! SiriusXM presents Billy Idol at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas on March 6, 7, 11, 13 & 14.

Ticket and VIP Meet & Greet option pre-sales begin Tuesday, September 17 at 10am Pacific time via TicketMaster. A limited amount of VIP options will be available during the ticket checkout process while they last. Use the pre-sale passcode: whiplashsmile. The public on-sale date is Friday, September 20 at 10am Pacific time.

Much closer in nature, Billy Idol rocks the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas at Palms Casino Resort on October 4, 5, 9, 11 & 12.

For further details, visit BillyIdol.net.