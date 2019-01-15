BILLY IDOL & STEVE STEVENS To Perform As Duo On "Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged" Tour; "To Be A Lover" Live At Third Man Records Video Streaming

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, one of rock’s most iconic and enduring duos, will hit the road in March 2019 for their first ever tour performing as a duo: Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged.

Fans across North America will have an opportunity to enjoy their hits, deeper album cuts and songs that influenced them both in a new and intimate setting. Plus, hear spoken word interludes from Billy Idol adding color to the stories behind the songs and career of one of rock’s most compelling survivors.

Idol and Stevens’ undeniable chemistry and seemingly limitless energy, founded on a mutual love of punk, rockabilly and dance music, has produced decades of successful tours and iconic hits including "Rebel Yell", "White Wedding", "Dancing With Myself", "Eyes Without A Face", "Flesh For Fantasy", "Cradle Of Love" and more.

The duo’s North American run begins on March 3rd at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC and includes dates at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, Los Angeles’ Theater at The Ace Hotel and New York’s Town Hall. A full list of tour dates is below. Ticket and VIP info here.

March

3 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

5 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

7 - Palace of Fine Arts Theatre - San Francisco, CA

11 - Golden State Theatre - Monterey, CA

13 - Belly Up - Solana Beach, CA

15 - Ace Hotel Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

19 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

21 - Rialto Square Theatre - Joliet, IL

22 - Firekeepers Casino - Battle Creek, MI

25 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON

27 - Town Hall - New York, NY

30 - Xcite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

April

1 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, D.C.

3 - The Lynn Auditorium - Lynn, MA

4 - Count Basie Theatre - Red Bank, NJ

In the video below, by Neilson Hubbard & Joshua Britt, Billy Idol & Steve Stevens perform "To Be A Lover" live at Third Man Records in Nashville, TN on September 28th, 2018.