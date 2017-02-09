BILLY IDOL To Join KINGS OF CHAOS For First Time In April

"Proud to announce Billy Idol will be joining Kings Of Chaos for the first time on April 8th at

Long Beach Grand Prix," says founding member and former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum.

The Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach will rev up to 11 when the Matt Sorum-founded supergroup Kings Of Chaos will follow the day’s racing activities, Saturday, April 8th, on the Convention Center outdoor stage, reports Steve Baltin of Billboard.

The rotating group, which will consist of Sorum on drums, The Cult’s Billy Duffy on guitar and Stone Temple Pilots brothers Robert and Dean DeLeo on bass and guitar respectively for this gig, will be bringing in some A-list rock power to amp up the show. They’ll be joined on vocals by Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and Billy Idol, as well as some extra guitar help from ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

For Sorum it’s a true hometown gig, making it very special. “I am really looking forward to playing for racing fans in the town where I was born,” Sorum said in a press release. “The Grand Prix of Long Beach is the coolest event going.”

Read more at this location.