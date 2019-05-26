BILLY JOEL Performs LED ZEPPELIN Classics With JASON BONHAM At Philadelphia Show (Video)
May 26, 2019, 36 minutes ago
On May 23rd, music icon Billy Joel performed the Led Zeppelin classics "Whole Lotta Love" and "Good Times Bad Times" with Jason Bonham - the son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham - behind the kit during his show at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park. Joel's guitarist Mike DelGuidice handled the vocals on "Whole Lotta Love", which feature a drum solo, and Joel sang "Good Times Bad Times". Check out the fan-filmed video below,
Bonham recently issued the following apology to his late father John Bonham's Led Zeppelin bandmate, Jimmy Page, in regards to comments made in a recent interview with shock jock Howard Stern.
Says Jason: "On or about 9 April 2019 I, Jason Bonham, gave an interview on radio with Howard Stern (the Interview). In that interview I made certain untrue and derogatory statements concerning Mr. James Page (aka Jimmy Page) of the legendary band Led Zeppelin.
"I unconditionally retract all derogatory and defamatory comments relating to Mr. J Page that I made in that interview. In particular it is wholly untrue that Mr. J Page offered me any illegal substances either when I was a minor or at all. I apologize to Mr. Page, unreservedly, for making these unfounded and untrue comments about him. Out of my long held respect for Mr. Page I will make no further comments on the Interview and I agree to make no further comments which Mr. Page might view as disparaging, either now or in the future."