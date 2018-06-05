BILLY MORRIS – Former WARRANT Guitarist To Release Debut This August With New Band BILLY MORRIS AND THE SUNSET STRIP

Holdin' All The Aces the debut CD from Billy Morris and The Sunset Strip is set for an August 24th release via HighVolMusic and distributed via Amped/Alliance Distribution.

Holdin' All The Aces features 14 tracks of all original material including their new rock anthem “Party Like The Weekend Never Ends”. The band features Billy Morris on lead vocals/guitar, Rob Samay guitar, Ray Brown drums, and bassist Paul Lewis.

Earning his stripes in the band Kidd Wicked, Billy Morris is most notably known for his time as the lead guitarist in the band Warrant. Billy is also the current lead guitarist in Tuff, and has previously toured with Paul Gilbert and Quiet Riot. Billy Morris signed a multi-album deal with indie label HighVolMusic which includes a book deal.

Tracklisting:

“Lose Control”

“Party Like The Weekend Never Ends”

“Holdin’ All The Aces”

“Dressed Up Like A Millionaire”

“When I Fall”

“Stop Me”

“You Set Me Up (The Handgun Song)”

“Hook It Up”

“Mr. Ed”

“All The Right Words”

“Don’t Know How To Quit”

“Dissolve”

“Cold And Bittersweet”

“You Won’t See Comin’”