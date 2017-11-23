BILLY SHEEHAN - "It's Sad That So Many Musicians Get Fixated On Technical Stuff"

Bass legend Billy Sheehan (Talas, Mr. Big, Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo) is featured in a new interview with Music Radar. An excerpt is available below.

Sheehan: “Solos and technical playing have their place. We’ve certainly utilised those, and will continue to do so - but most of the time you’ve got to put it away, because there’s no need for histrionics or blazing technical wizardry. Sometimes it’s just about us laying a groove down. It’s sad that so many musicians get fixated on technical stuff. Hundreds of times, I’ve sent emails to people suggesting they learn some songs and play them out with a band in front of people. That’ll teach you more than any YouTube videos you could ever imagine.

Having whizzy chops turns people off, because it’s musicians playing for musicians - and usually musicians get into the show for free. They usually stand there with their arms crossed saying ‘I can do that.’ I love my fellow musicians, but I think all musicians should band together and support each other, instead of trying to outdo each other. It’s really about entertainment: the more people we can get into the rooms that we play in, the better everyone does. As a fan, I’ve listened to music that has lifted me, inspired me and educated me on music that was simply on a higher level of playing and art. Let’s help each other out once in a while and move things forward: we’re all in this together!”

Legendary Buffalo performers and members of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, Billy Sheehan, Bobby Lebel (The Road, The Headers, Bobby Lebel Orchestra) and Jessie Galante (Actor, Fire) are hosting the third annual MOB Musicians of Buffalo Christmas party on December 8th at The Tralf Music Hall in Buffalo, NY

Guests include: Talas v2, Carina and the Six String Preacher, Phil Sims 19 Piece MOB jazz orchestra, Bobby Lebel Orchestra, Mick Hayes, RIshon Odel Northington and more. And of course Santa Claus!

All proceeds to benefit the Sportsmens Americana Foundation - an organization that supports Buffalo’s music and education programs.

General Admission Tickets: $25 each, available through The Tralf Music Hall Box Office (716) 852-2860 and TicketMaster.

Platinum Seating Tickets: $45 each, available through The Tralf Music Hall Box Office



(716) 852-2860.