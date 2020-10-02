BILLY SHEEHAN - Limited Edition Attitude 30th Bass Celebrates Three Decades Of Signature Series; Video Trailer

Yamaha today introduced the Attitude 30th bass celebrating the company’s 30-year instrument collaboration with Billy Sheehan, one of the most acclaimed bassists in rock music.

Sheehan, known for his work with Talas, Steve Vai, David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, Niacin, Sons Of Apollo and The Winery Dogs, has been a Yamaha artist for 36 years. He first experimented with features such as scalloped fingerboard and dual outputs on his original, heavily customized bass, which he affectionately refers to it as “The Wife,” and brought these defining elements to his signature Yamaha Attitude series.

“The Wife” is the inspiration behind the Attitude 30th, and with the help of Pat Campolattano, senior designer and luthier, Yamaha Guitar Group, the new bass incorporates the design elements, playability and feel that met Sheehan’s playing standards, as well as the quality he had come to expect from his signature model.

“After all the joys of playing the Attitude bass for three decades and over a thousand shows around the world, I’m so pleased to see the release of the Attitude 30th Anniversary edition - to pay tribute to its roots, and pave the way to the future for myself and the hundreds of Attitude players around the world,” says Sheehan.

The Attitude 30th bass was crafted in Japan and features a sunburst finish that is complemented by a multi-ply tortoise pickguard and nickel-plated hardware, a vintage-tinted maple neck with a high-register scalloped fingerboard, DiMarzio Woofer and DiMarzio Will Power split pickups, and dual outputs. A limited run of 30 basses marks this major anniversary. Each bass features exclusive accessories, including a numbered certificate of authenticity signed by Sheehan, as well as a signed second pickguard.

“Yamaha has savored its long-term relationship with Billy, and we are honored to craft this premium instrument which is a tribute to one of the true innovators of the electric bass,” said Arthur Morin, marketing manager, guitars, Yamaha Corporation of America. “This Attitude 30th bass will appeal to musicians who long for a limited-edition model and an exclusive artist experience.”

Pricing and Availability:

The Attitude 30th (MSRP: $7,000) is now shipping. For more information, head here.