BILLY SHEEHAN On MR. BIG Calling It Quits Following Drummer PAT TORPEY's Death - "I Think We Did The Right Thing By Moving On"

Speaking with Eddie Trunk for Trunk Nation on March 4th, bassist Billy Sheehan confirmed that Mr. Big has called it quits following the passing of drummer Pat Torpey last year, something frontman Eric Martin has stated several times in the press was going to happen.

Sheehan: "When you lose somebody and replace them and then replace somebody else, pretty soon the only thing original left is the logo. It just didn't feel right doing that. We may go out in a year or so, maybe two years, and do some shows in some capacity, but I think we did the right thing by just moving on."

On the future of Mr. Big

Martin: "I’m the one getting everyone together for conference calls and e-mails and what we want to do. I really want to do it and I want to spend more than six days on it like we did with the Defying Gravity album. I want to be a little more prepared. I want to do a new record and I also want to have a couple of different drummers on it – one’s that Pat really liked; maybe Mike Portnoy, Gregg Bissonette, Ray Luzier from Korn, I really like his playing. Just get some great drummers to do something to honour Pat Torpey. We don’t know if we’re going to do an album or an EP; it kinda depends on the songs. If we only have six songs then there’s your EP, but if we have more we’ll cut an album. We only have a little bit of a window of opportunity because Paul is on the road pretty much the rest of the year and then we might have an opportunity in February to cut something. But we are going to do a tour in June and July and then come home for a couple of weeks and then try to do it as much as we can for about three or four months. But yeah, that’s the last hurrah, that’s it. It just feels a little uncomfortable to keep going without Pat Torpey."

Pat Torpey passed away on February 7th, 2018 at the age of 64 from complications of Parkinson’s disease.