BILLY SHEEHAN On New TALAS Album - "We've Got Most Everything Done"

Back in January 2020, bassist Billy Sheehan's long time manager Michael Faley revealed that Sheehan had signed with Metal Blade Records for the release of a new Talas studio album.

Sheehan, originally from Buffalo, NY, currently living in Nashville, TN, was recently interviewed by Rock N Roll Experience With Mike Brunn. Their complete chat can be viewed below. An excerpt, focusing on the new Talas album, has been transcribed as follows:

Billy Sheehan: "We're going to do a record. We've got most everything done. Unfortunately, the virus thing is ruining everything. Fortunately, we got together and did all the drums. We were all in the same room, so we were really locked in. Now we just have to do vocals. We've got some new software that enables me to have the singer in Toronto, Phil Naro, and I can hear him in real time on my computer, and then see him on a second computer with Zoom, and we can talk and make sure we get all the lyrics right and everything. We'll get it, it's slow going, but we'll have it done. And we're excited about it. We got Mitch Perry to come in and play on a couple of songs too — the original guitar player. And we're trying to get Johnny Angel, the guy we got to replace him, to do a song also. We're not sure about the logistics of that yet, but we're gonna give it a try."

When asked about the current timeline for this Talas album, Sheehan replied: "We could probably get it done in about another three or four weeks, including the mixes." As far as a title goes, "There is, but I'm not going to tell you yet. It will reflect exactly the whole purpose behind the record."

Talas was active in the '70s and early '80s, officially releasing three albums: Talas (1979), Sink Your Teeth Into That (1982) and Live Speed On Ice (1983). A fourth album, tentatively titled Lights, Camera, Action was said to be in the works, but it never got past the demo stage due to Sheehan leaving to join David Lee Roth's solo band in 1985.