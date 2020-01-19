BILLY SHEEHAN Signs With Metal Blade For New TALAS Studio Album

Bassist Billy Sheehan's long time manager Michael Faley revealed via Facebook on January 17th that Sheehan has signed with Metal Blade for the release of a new Talas studio album. Check out the post below.

Talas was active in the '70s and early '80s, officially releasing three albums: Talas (1979), Sink Your Teeth Into That (1982) and Live Speed On Ice (1983). A fourth album, tentatively titled Lights, Camera, Action was said to be in the works, but it never got past the demo stage due to Sheehan leaving to join David Lee Roth's solo band in 1985.