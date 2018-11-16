BILLYBIO - BIOHAZARD / POWERFLO's Billy Graziadei Releases 360° Video For "Rise And Slay" Single

BillyBio's Feed The Fire - the first solo release from Billy Graziadei of Biohazard and Powerflo will hit the streets on November 30th worldwide via AFM Records. A 360° music video for the new single ,“Rise And Slay”, can be seen below.

“I love the beginning of a band’s career when the spirit is raw and unbridled, the fire still burning strong in their hearts, you know the feeling, when everything is new and fresh AF!! I wanted to capture this moment of the group and preserve that early live intensity in 360 degrees, like you are there with us! I always drive directors insane with my ideas but in the end, Reinout Hellenthal helped me capture the high-powered live experience and bring you on stage with us during the chaos! You can watch this video 100 times and still find new details, don’t forget to look up!” - BillyBio

The album will be available as CD, black, gatefold vinyl (ltd. to 400 units), orange, gatefold vinyl (ltd. To 400 units) and exclusive orange/black splatter, gatefold vinyl (ltd. To 200 units) which is only available here.

Tracklisting:

"Freedom's Never Free"

"Feed The Fire"

"No Apologies, No Regrets"

"Generation Z"

"Sick And Tired"

"Remedy"

"Sodality"

"Rise And Slay"

"STFU"

"Trepidation"

"Untruth"

"Enemy"

"Disaffected World"

"Freedom's Never Free" lyric video:

Album teaser:

As you can hear, the anticipation is huge and BillyBio will more than deliver the goods. This is the best of all worlds.

“Feed The Fire is heavy, fast, groovy and full of energy, I couldn’t have it any other way. It’s full of my roots but modern.”, states Billy.

And producer Tue Madsen agrees: “When I was brought in to mix this record, it was with big expectations, and boy, were they met. These songs keep the energy level so high and have so much to say. Great deliverance, great songwriting and now Me mixing the whole thing. I couldn't be happier."